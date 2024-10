The Town of Sullivan's Island is accepting donations for Hurricane Relief at the Fire Station and Town Hall until October 3rd. Delivery is planned for October 4th to Woodruff, SC and the Hendersonville Area of North Carolina

Items Needed:

WATER (huge need)

Baby supplies

Cleaning Supplies

Hygiene products

Work gloves

Large trash bags

Pet food

If you would like to give a financial donation, click this link.