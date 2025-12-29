Town of Sullivan's Island Announces Polar Plunge Traffic Detours

The Town of Sullivan's Island is telling residents and visitors that they should expect modified traffic patterns around the New Year’s Day Polar Plunge. The following roads and lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Station 22.5 between Middle Street and I’On Avenue

Station 22 between Middle Street and I’On Avenue

Eastbound lane of Middle Street between Stations 22 and 22.5. Eastbound traffic on Middle will detour at Station 21 to I’On.

A ride share only lane is being established on the north side of Middle Street between Station 22.5 and Station 23. Please do not park in that area. Cones will be in place. The use of private parking lots is encouraged. These lots will be accessible from the westbound lane of Middle Street.