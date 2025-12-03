Town of Sullivan's Island Auctioning Off Truck, Proceeds to Help Local Community

Are you in the market for a truck? You’re in luck! The Town of Sullivan's Island is currently auctioning off a 2016 Ford F-150. This auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Monday, December 8th. The public is able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid.

Why is this auction important?

All of the proceeds from this auction is going right back into improving the Town of Sullivan's Island’s local community. 100% of the proceeds from this auction goes back to the Town of Sullivan's Island. These funds can be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!

Up for auction is a 2016 Ford F-150 Crew Cab Pickup truck that has 102,591 miles on it and features 6-Speed Automatic transmission and a powerful 3.5L V6 turbo engine that delivers strong performance and versatility. Regular maintenance has been meticulously performed every 4,000 to 5,000 miles to keep the truck in great running condition. The oil was changed less than 700 miles ago, and new tires were installed within the last 6 months, ensuring safety and optimal traction. Comes with 2 key fobs and 1 tool box key for convenience and added security.

Here is a snapshot of the Town of Sullivan's Island’s auction on Municibid:

