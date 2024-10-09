Town of Sullivan's Island Provides Latest Update on Hurricane Milton

The Town of Sullivan's Island Public Safety has released the following update on Hurricane Milton:

2:30 p.m., October 9, 2024

Sullivan’s Island officials continue to closely monitor the storm and the potential impacts to our area. All departments will remain fully staffed and no operational changes are expected.

Weather Update:

Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida, along the Tampa Bay area early Thursday morning and emerge into the Atlantic Thursday afternoon.

Charleston County is under a Tropical Storm Watch . Although South Carolina is not directly in the path of Hurricane Milton, the storm is anticipated to impact the South Carolina coast.

. Although South Carolina is not directly in the path of Hurricane Milton, the storm is anticipated to impact the South Carolina coast. Potential 1-3 feet of storm surge . Window of concern is late Thursday morning until Friday morning, which will coincide with high tides on Thursday afternoon predicted at 8.2”.

. Window of concern is late Thursday morning until Friday morning, which will coincide with high tides on Thursday afternoon predicted at 8.2”. Peak wind forecast for our area will be sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph .

. A Tropical Storm Watch continues for the Charleston Harbor. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the waters from South Santee River to Savannah out 20 NM and from Savannah to Altamaha Sound out 60 NM.

Winds will steadily increase across the waters today as the pressure gradient between Hurricane Milton and high pressure to the northwest tightens. Northeast winds 20-25 kt with gusts to 30 kt will be common with seas building 4-7 ft within 20 NM and 7-8 ft over the Georgia waters out 20-60 NM.

Rainfall: No significant rainfall forecasted. Tidal flooding is likely in low-lying areas.

Town Operations:

Town Public Works staff have been clearing ditches and storm drains and are available if necessary.

Town Hall and essential public safety personnel are available throughout the storm event.

Suggested Preparations:

Sand bags are available at the Sullivan’s Island Fire Station. Sand is available at Quarter Street.

Continue to review your family hurricane plan. Ensure you have an emergency kit with essential supplies, including water, food, medication and first aid. Keep your mobile devices charged and have a battery powered radio for updates.

Monitor local media outlets for the most current storm updates.

Secure all lawn and porch furniture and plants that could become projectiles in the wind.

Residents should continue to monitor weather updates from the National Hurricane Center and local news.

Important Phone Numbers:

For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.

Non-emergency #: (843) 743-7200

TOSI Water and Sewer Department: (843) 883-5733

Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Additional Resources:

No additional staff communications are expected due to the southern shift and lessened impact from Hurricane Milton.