Volunteers Needed for Annual Beach Sweep on Sullivan’s Island

The South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources invite the community to take part in the 36th annual Beach Sweep on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cannon Row on Poe Avenue near Fort Moultrie.

Since 1988, South Carolinians have gathered every third Saturday in September to remove debris from beaches and waterways as part of the International Coastal Cleanup, coordinated globally by the Ocean Conservancy. The tradition is one of the state’s largest volunteer cleanup events, bringing together residents, students and families to help protect and preserve South Carolina’s coastal environment.

Volunteers should bring gloves, sunscreen, bug spray and refillable water bottles and wear close-fitting shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. The park will provide trash bags, log sheets and grabbers. Upon arrival, participants should check in with a ranger under the tent at Cannon Row before heading to the beach.

“This event is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together, care for our coastline and make a lasting impact on our environment,” said Cheri Yates, executive director of Friends of Charleston National Parks.

Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP by Sept. 13 by emailing Walter Young at walter_young@nps.gov