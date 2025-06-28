Wendy Brewer to Receive SC Women in Business Award in July

Expand Brewer

Wendy Brewer, Private Wealth Financial Advisor and Partner at Roseate Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, is being honored at Integrated Media Publishing’s 2025 South Carolina Women in Business Awards. With the award, Brewer is also being featured in the July issue of all Integrated Media Publishing’s monthly magazines: Charleston Business, Columbia Business, Greenville Business, B2B: Pee Dee Business, and B2B: The Grand Strand.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as a business leader in our Charleston community,” said Brewer. “My passion is helping families and business owners work through the path from wealth creation to preservation and legacy. Being able to pursue my passion and raise my family in this incredible city has been such a gift.”

Brewer began her financial services career in 2001. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (not in public practice) and has the Personal Financial Specialist designation from American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Brewer also has also the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) and Chartered Special Needs Consultant (CHSNC®) designations.

Earlier this year, Brewer was named on the 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes and recognized on Charleston Business Magazine’s 50 Most Influential list. In May, Brewer spoke as a panelist at the 2025 Forbes SHOOK Research Top Women Advisor Summit and served as keynote speaker for the 18th annual Women United Awards luncheon at Trident United Way.

2025 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State

2025 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State: Awarded February 2025; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 9/30/23-9/30/24 (Source: Forbes.com) The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in State rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Roseate Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Roseate Group is a Charleston-based investment planning firm working with high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and retirees nationwide. Led by advisors Wendy Brewer, Robert Vingi, David McCallum, Aaron Barber, and Howard Edwards, they oversee more than $3 billion in client assets as of January 1, 2025.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $2.139 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2024, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Brokerage services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of December 31, 2024. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com