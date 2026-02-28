Where Wine Meets Island Time: Sullivan’s Wine Shop

Locally owned Sullivan’s Wine Shop offers a niche, elevated experience while maintaining the relaxed, coastal vibe of Sullivan’s Island.

Laine Rosmarin, owner of both the Wine Shop in Old Village and the Sullivan’s Island location, said she always felt Sullivan’s Island would be the perfect setting for a specialty wine shop — and something she could uniquely bring to the community.

“When I had my eyes on the Old Village location, my dream was to open the Sullivan’s location,” Rosmarin said. “I just thought it was such a charming concept to have a community space where you could enter into some of that luxury, but still be as casual as it is.”

Rosmarin explained that Sullivan’s Wine Shop serves as a welcoming escape — a place to enjoy a quality glass of wine without the formality or pressure of a traditional restaurant. She recalled that when she and her husband spent time on the island each week, they often wished for a cozy spot where they could simply relax with a good drink.

“We just always felt like there was a little bit of a niche: good-quality wine, good expertise in what’s being served and just small plates and snacks,” she said.

While the shop welcomes its share of visitors, Rosmarin emphasized that the heart of the business is its local community. That focus is reflected in the shop’s intentionally intimate atmosphere, designed to offer a laid-back yet refined experience.

If there is one wine she recommends, Rosmarin points to the Fishwives Sauvignon Blanc imported by Sundella Wines from South Africa. Like many standout selections, she said, it comes not only with a distinctive taste and eye-catching bottle but also a meaningful story.

“Their story was that during COVID in South Africa, selling wine was illegal because they didn’t want to utilize their resources for any alcohol-related issues,” Rosmarin said. “So during that time period, the only way they could stay open or survive COVID was to export to America.”

In addition to its curated wine selection, the shop offers a variety of snack options to complement each pour. For those who prefer not to drink alcohol, there are also nonalcoholic choices available, from alcohol-free beers to bubbly mocktails, ensuring there is something for everyone.