Winter Ice Storm Update

Island residents,

As of today’s 2 PM briefing, the National Weather Service has downgraded the threat of freezing rain for Charleston County. Ice accumulation probabilities have trended down but there is still uncertainty. However, freezing rainfall is unlikely for the immediate SC coast, with little chance for ice accumulation. Cold temperatures are still forecast early next week with lows to the mid-upper 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Any residual ponding of water on road surfaces is likely to freeze during that time.

Residents may still want to prepare for the cold weather. Recommendations include: protect outdoor water sources for periods of below freezing temperatures lasting more than 4 hours; have a safe backup heat source; have flashlights, batteries, and chargers ready; avoid unnecessary travel; plan for possible power outages, particularly if icing does occur; and stock sufficient food, water, and medications (3 days worth recommended).

First responders will be on duty throughout the weekend and are prepared to respond should the forecast change. Any significant change in the forecast will be shared with our island community via this platform.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 843-883-5736 or via email at gmeadows@sullivansisland.sc. gov.

Glenn Meadows, Chief of Police