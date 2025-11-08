Woody Sprouse Announces Campaign for South Carolina House District 112

Expand Kellie Jeanne Photography

Woody Sprouse, a seasoned insurance executive, entrepreneur and community leader, has officially announced his candidacy for South Carolina House District 112. Drawing on more than four decades of professional experience and a deep commitment to family values, Sprouse said he aims to bring practical solutions to the challenges facing Mount Pleasant and the broader state.

In an announcement speech delivered last week to supporters in Mount Pleasant, Sprouse reflected on his personal journey and vision for South Carolina.

“We’ve always had a heart for politics, but the timing never was right until now,” Sprouse said. “The answer to the problems we have today is really the family unit and bringing the family back together. God’s at the center of everything for us, and if we follow God’s plan, the world’s going to be a great place.”

Sprouse, who moved to Charleston in 2003 with his wife, Debi, to blend their families, emphasized his roots in the community.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve built our home in Mount Pleasant and we love it. We’ve seen it grow,” he said.

As entrepreneurs with decades of self-employment experience, Sprouse and his wife said they understand the burdens on small businesses. He highlighted key priorities, including reducing South Carolina’s high state income taxes — among the highest in the country — lowering property taxes, improving roads and eliminating unnecessary regulations.

“South Carolina has 88,000 regulations, and we need to eliminate a lot of these to make it easier for small businesses to grow, especially in North Mount Pleasant,” Sprouse said.

Sprouse’s platform focuses on strengthening families by upholding values of responsibility, integrity and care; growing the economy through support for local businesses and investments; improving health care access based on his industry expertise; and protecting the freedoms and traditions that define South Carolina.

“There’s no reason we can’t be Florida on steroids,” he said, underscoring his ambition to make the state more competitive and prosperous.

With a career spanning leadership roles in the insurance and reinsurance sectors — including as vice president of the Health Reinsurance Division at Reinsurance Group of America and currently as chief marketing officer of Surety Marketing and Consulting Services — Sprouse has built a reputation for integrity, innovation and results. His work has involved advising Fortune 500 executives, health care providers and community leaders on sustainable solutions.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sprouse is a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose family life is rooted in faith and service. He has served as a counselor and mentor in men’s groups promoting integrity and spiritual growth and contributes to the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., by hosting a hospitality suite that fosters respectful dialogue among global leaders.

Sprouse called on supporters to join his campaign ahead of the June primary.

“We need everybody to make sure if any of this resonated with you, we’d love you to sign up to volunteer. We’ve got to knock on a lot of doors,” he said.

The primary election is scheduled for June, and Sprouse expressed confidence in his grassroots approach.

“We’re going to win. We intend to wallop them in the primary,” he said.