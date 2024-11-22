World War II Living History at Fort Moultrie

Expand Living history soldiers provide information about 1940s Army life (NPS)

A special World War II living history weekend will take place at Fort Sumter & Fort Moultrie National Historical Park on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24. Sullivan’s Island was home to the Fort Moultrie Military Reservation that served as the headquarters for all coastal defense in the Carolinas.

Come experience what made up a typical army garrison on the home front in the first half of the 1940s. Living historians in period uniforms will talk about the Military Police, Signal Corps, and the Women’s Army Corps. On Saturday the events are from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Sunday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II.