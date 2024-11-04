Suspect Located and Arrested After Police Chase Ends with Crash in a Sullivan's Island Resident's Pool

Expand The suspect's vehicle in a resident's pool (Credit: Ernie Masters)

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department on Monday located and arrested a driver who fled from a traffic stop and ultimately crashed his vehicle in a resident's pool. According to arrest records and a source, the man, Anthony Ortegon, 25, has so far been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department said Ortegon crashed his vehicle on the 2800 block of Brownell Avenue and then left the scene.

According to ABC News 4, the crash and subsequent search began at around 3:30 a.m. and the suspect was located at 6:30 a.m. He was found on the Mount Pleasant side of Ben Sawyer Boulevard.