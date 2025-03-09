Tiny Patients, Big Mission: Keeper of the Wild’s Life-Saving Work

"Can you rescue an animal this small?" was a question heard multiple times at the Keeper of the Wild Oyster Roast Fundraiser, held Sunday, Feb. 23, at Magnolia Plantation. The answer? Yes—but it takes a lot of hard work and dedication from volunteers.

Baby squirrels, raccoons, and opossums are nurtured in climate-controlled incubators and hand-fed warmed formula hourly. The baby bottles have the tiniest tips and are sterilized at each feeding. Just as a mother dog cleans her puppies after feeding, preventing soiling and promoting hygiene, incubators must be cleaned multiple times per day. In this operation, volunteers take on the mother’s role. One volunteer confided that during busy times, just as one cycle of feeding and cleaning ends, another begins. That’s motherhood!

But again, the answer to a successful rescue is yes. Keeper of the Wild has nurtured, rehabilitated, and returned more than 160,000 wild mammals to their natural habitats, ensuring they can survive and fulfill their roles in the ecosystem. What are those roles, you ask?

Wildlife act as nature’s “sanitary engineers,” performing vital functions to maintain a healthy environment. A balanced ecosystem benefits everyone—from children playing outside to the cleanup of carrion on highways.

Here are just a few examples of their impact:

Deer, groundhogs, and other wildlife naturally groom woodlands and savannahs, reducing fire hazards. Raccoons and squirrels help control acorn populations before they sprout, and deer and groundhogs eat any seedlings that do take root. Opossums consume disease-causing carrion, often from roadkill, reducing contamination of land and water. Contrary to common belief, opossums do not carry rabies or fleas. Predators like foxes, opossums, raccoons, and bobcats help control populations of rats, mice, poisonous snakes, insects, and ticks—making outdoor activities safer for humans. Seed dispersal by wildlife leads to the growth of maritime and inland forests, as well as native flowers like ox-eye daisies, which support pollinators and bees essential for crop fertilization.

Otters play a crucial role in maintaining clean waterways by consuming a variety of aquatic species and preventing overpopulation. These playful animals eat about 25% of their body weight daily—maybe they should start a fitness club for overweight critters!

The oyster roast fundraiser was a tremendous success. Guests enjoyed delicious chili, fresh oysters, and an array of other tasty foods. The auction, organized by Suzanne Sortor and her dedicated team of volunteers, featured an impressive selection of items.

An incredible 96% of the event’s proceeds go directly toward animal rehabilitation and shelter expenses. While a small team of paid staff supervises operations, the majority of the work—from grass-cutting to baby feeding to veterinary services and fundraising—is carried out by volunteers. Keeper of the Wild operates without debt, ensuring all funding for repairs, replacements, or expansions is secured before projects begin, thanks to founder Janet Kinser and her board.

Hurricanes and storms often bring an influx of distressed, injured, and orphaned animals. During these critical times, volunteers redouble their efforts to save every possible creature.

Come see our new ambassadors, Todd, Simon, and Melvin! Magnolia Plantation’s new Wildlife Center collaborates with Keeper of the Wild, giving non-releasable animals diplomatic status as ambassadors for their species.

For more information or to volunteer, visit keeperofthewild.org. Keeper of the Wild is based near Walterboro, S.C., and serves nine coastal counties, including the barrier islands.

Found an injured animal? Call 843-636-1659—a rehabber or transporter may be available nearby. For injured birds, contact Birds of Prey in Awendaw (843-971-7474).