Tornado Watch In Effect Until 1 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 1 p.m. today, Dec. 29 for Charleston County. A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but there is no imminent danger.

If a tornado watch becomes a tornado warning, a tornado has been spotted from the ground or detected by radar, and people within the warning area need to take shelter immediately. If there is a tornado warning, it is important to stay in the lowest level of a home/building in an interior room away from windows until the warning has passed.

Showers and thunderstorms are also likely throughout the day; some of these storms could be severe. Residents should never drive through waters of unknown depths and avoid traveling during severe storms if possible.

It is important for residents to stay tuned to local weather stations for the latest updates throughout the day.