Town of Kiawah Island Seeking Community Input on Drafted Comprehensive Plan

Comprehensive plans are designed to provide a framework for and to guide the future actions of communities. The Town of Kiawah Island’s Comprehensive Plan is updated every 10 years to remain best reflective of the community’s long-range goals; the last update of the plan was completed in 2015. Developing and reviewing the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, KiawahNext, has been a collaborative effort with the Town’s Planning Commission and Town staff, while incorporating public input.

Purpose of the Plan

The purpose of the KiawahNext Comprehensive Plan is to serve as a guiding document for the Town of Kiawah Island, aligning with its vision to maintain a harmonious residential community that seamlessly integrates a world-class resort and vibrant shopping village within a naturally preserved maritime setting. It outlines strategic goals and objectives to guide future Town Council actions on land use, public facilities, economic development, housing, and natural and cultural resources.

Elements of the Plan

Central to the plan is the concept of Resiliency, which emphasizes the community’s capacity to adapt and thrive amidst changing conditions and stresses. This comprehensive approach ensures that development on Kiawah Island is in harmony with the environment and resilient to natural hazards. The plan also incorporates detailed elements South Carolina State Law requires. These include:

Governance Structure (*newly recommended element)

Population

Economic Development

Natural Resources

Cultural Resources

Community Facilities

Housing

Land Use

Transportation

Priority Investments

Resiliency

The plan aims to balance high-quality development with preserving Kiawah’s unique natural beauty and cultural heritage, fostering a vibrant and sustainable future for the island community.

View the Plan

The drafted Comprehensive Plan is available online here. The draft Future Land Use Map is available online here.

Opportunities to Engage and Provide Feedback on the Comprehensive Plan

The intent of this plan is to be a collaborative effort involving community and stakeholder engagement to ensure that it reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of all who call Kiawah Island home.

There are two upcoming opportunities to provide feedback on the plan. These include:

Attending the Town’s Community Drop-in on the KiawahNext Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall. The community is invited to attend to learn more about the plan, ask questions, and provide feedback on the plan before it begins the formal adoption process.

Providing feedback through the Town’s online portal here. The survey will be open until January 31, 2025.

After the community provides feedback, the plan will be reviewed by the Planning Commission and then scheduled for recommendation by the Planning Commission. Following a recommendation by the Planning Commission, the plan will be considered for adoption by Town Council. In addition to the online survey, the community will have additional opportunity to provide public comments prior to consideration by Town Council in the form of a workshop and public hearing in early 2025.