VITA Seeks Volunteers to Assist Charleston Area Taxpayers

VITA (Voluntary Income Tax Assistance) is in need of trained, IRS-certified volunteers. The organization provides free tax preparation help to members of the community, with a special focus on low- to moderate-income taxpayers age 50 and older, helping them get the credits and deductions they’ve earned.

Tax counselors receive extensive free training and become certified by passing an IRS exam in January. Volunteers of all backgrounds and ages are welcome and needed to serve clients in the Charleston area. Familiarity with income tax returns and technology is helpful but not required.

Contact Fran Williams at 803-443-1878 or email francesca.m.williams@gmail.com for more information.