Wild Dunes Yacht Club Enjoys Spring Cruise to Georgetown

Expand Members of Wild Dunes Yacht Club.

Blue skies and fair winds created ideal conditions for the spring cruise of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club in April.

Captains and crews of sailboats, cabin cruisers and motorboats traveled north on the Intracoastal Waterway into Winyah Bay and up the Sampit River to Harborwalk Marina in Georgetown, South Carolina. An additional luncheon excursion up the Waccamaw River to the Wacca Wache Marina in Murrells Inlet provided the opportunity to view bald eagles and alligators along the undeveloped river.

Chartered in 2007, the Wild Dunes Yacht Club promotes water-related activities, boating safety and conservation of marine natural resources. The group’s activities include day and weekend cruises, kayaking, raft-ups, participation in boat parades and fishing tournaments. The club has also hosted speakers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maritime Association of South Carolina, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Great Loop Association.

The club also emphasizes the social side of boating. Many days on the water end with “docktails,” group dinners and gatherings aboard members’ boats, where participants share stories and enjoy the evening.

The fall cruise is planned for Beaufort, South Carolina, with docking at Safe Harbor Marina. An additional excursion is planned to hike on undeveloped St. Phillips Island, known for its maritime forest, beaches and marshes.

Current officers are Commodore Jim Brastaukas, Vice Commodore Betsy Walker, Rear Commodore Curtis Eschelman, Past Commodore Arlene Southerland, Fleet Captain Bill Marsh, Treasurer Carolyn Trammel and Secretary Suzanne Marolda.