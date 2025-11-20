World No. 15 Emma Navarro to Compete in Hometown Tournament at 2026 Credit One Charleston Open

Expand Credit: Credit One Charleston Open

Charleston native and world No. 15 Emma Navarro will return to her hometown next spring to compete in the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open, North America’s largest women’s-only professional tennis tournament.

The 24-year-old American added her second career title in February at the WTA 500 Mérida Open, where she won the final 6-0, 6-0—becoming just the fifth player since 2000 to win a WTA final without dropping a game. She will join a strong American field in Charleston that already includes world No. 6 Jessica Pegula and world No. 7 Madison Keys. The event is set for March 28–April 5, 2026, at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.

Navarro’s 2025 season featured seven quarterfinal appearances, including a run to the final eight at the Australian Open. Her breakout year in 2024 included quarterfinals at Wimbledon, a semifinal at the U.S. Open and her first Olympic berth. Next year will mark her seventh appearance at the Charleston Open, where she reached the quarterfinals this past April before falling to fellow American Amanda Anisimova in a tight match.

“We’re excited to welcome Emma back to Charleston,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “She represents the strength of American tennis and the remarkable talent that continues to come out of our Charleston community. Having Emma compete here again brings a sense of pride and excitement to next year’s tournament.”

Navarro said returning to her home tournament remains one of the highlights of her season.

“I absolutely love coming back to Charleston,” Navarro said. “Playing in my hometown means so much to me, and having my family, friends and the incredible fans in the stands makes it truly special. Getting the chance to compete at home is something I never take for granted.”

The nine-day tournament, the kickoff to the Hologic WTA Tour’s clay season, features a 48-player singles draw, a 24-player qualifying draw and a 16-team doubles field. More than 90,000 fans typically attend the annual event.

Tickets are available at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling 843-856-7900. Packages and single-session tickets are available, with discounts offered for juniors, seniors, USTA members and military personnel. Children 16 and under receive free general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket, courtesy of Credit One Bank.